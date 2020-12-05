GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT Raised to $40.00 at Lake Street Capital

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

GRWG stock opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 700.54 and a beta of 2.29.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $15,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797 in the last ninety days. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

