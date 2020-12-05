Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE AVAL opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

