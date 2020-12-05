GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of GWG from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

GWGH opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. GWG has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.88 million, a P/E ratio of 62.42 and a beta of -0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GWG by 117.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 69,342 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GWG by 7.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in GWG by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in GWG by 58.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GWG by 150.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

