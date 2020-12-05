H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

