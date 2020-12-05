Head-To-Head Review: Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) vs. China Clean Energy (OTCMKTS:CCGY)

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) and China Clean Energy (OTCMKTS:CCGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Ethanol and China Clean Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ethanol $1.42 billion 0.32 -$88.95 million ($1.40) -4.73 China Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Clean Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Ethanol.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Ethanol and China Clean Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ethanol 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Ethanol presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 149.24%. Given Pacific Ethanol’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Ethanol is more favorable than China Clean Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Ethanol and China Clean Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ethanol -6.30% -21.49% -8.39% China Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Pacific Ethanol shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Pacific Ethanol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Ethanol has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Clean Energy has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Ethanol beats China Clean Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties. The company also offers ethanol transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; distillers grains and other feed co-products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company owns and operates nine ethanol production facilities, including four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho; and five plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois and Nebraska. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About China Clean Energy

China Clean Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biodiesel and specialty chemical products made from renewable resources. The company refines biodiesel from waste vegetable oils and waste grease. It also manufactures and sells various industrial chemical products, including polyamide hot-melt adhesives, printing inks, and alcohol and benzene-soluble polyamide resins, as well as various fatty acids, such as dimer, stearic, and monomer acids. The company sells its biodiesel products to service stations and power generating plants in the People's Republic of China; and specialty chemical products to companies in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the United States, and Asia. China Clean Energy Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fuqing, China.

