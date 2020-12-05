HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €70.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €61.13 ($71.91).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €60.20 ($70.82) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. HeidelbergCement AG has a twelve month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.29.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

