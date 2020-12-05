Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

HUW stock opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.73) on Tuesday. Helios Underwriting Plc has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 139.84 ($1.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £44.40 million and a PE ratio of 7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.28.

Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.55) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

