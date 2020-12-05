Howard G. Welgus Sells 2,200 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $57,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.82. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. BidaskClub lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after buying an additional 29,236 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after buying an additional 489,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

