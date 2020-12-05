HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,926 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in HP by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in HP by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,219 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in HP by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,805 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in HP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 163,896 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,289 shares of company stock worth $4,009,181 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.87.

HP stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 30.70%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

