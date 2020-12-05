Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc Sells 8,613 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 8,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $63,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Whitebox Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 54,041 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $411,252.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $7.43 on Friday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYMC. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 27.0% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 468,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

