Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMVT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.24.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of -37.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko purchased 5,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.17 per share, with a total value of $190,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

