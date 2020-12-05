Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Industrias Bachoco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Shares of Industrias Bachoco stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.48. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.