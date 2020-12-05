Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells 1,050 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Torsten Kreindl sold 1,050 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ SITM opened at $103.79 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $112.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -164.75.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.
SiTime Company Profile
SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.
