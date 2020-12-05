Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells 1,050 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Torsten Kreindl sold 1,050 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $103.79 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $112.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of -164.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

