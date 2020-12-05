Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on TILE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interface from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.58.
Shares of TILE stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $549.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.80. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.67.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 417.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.
Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.