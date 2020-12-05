Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TILE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interface from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $549.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.80. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.63 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. Interface’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interface will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 417.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Analyst Recommendations for Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

