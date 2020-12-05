International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 287 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Davy Research lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 220.50 ($2.88).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) alerts:

LON IAG opened at GBX 169.55 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a market capitalization of £8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 179.13.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.