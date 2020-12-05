Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG stock opened at $780.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a PE ratio of 88.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $792.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $728.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $667.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Insiders have sold a total of 9,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

