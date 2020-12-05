Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $2.88.

IVR opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 121,545 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 789.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 118,524 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 54,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 33,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

