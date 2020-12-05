iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.25

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.25 and last traded at $84.21, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,976,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,092,000 after purchasing an additional 243,390 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,613,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,103,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,861,000.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

