iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.54

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.54 and last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 4101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 327.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.