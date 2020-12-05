Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,277 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $61,666.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $55,861.38.

On Friday, October 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 6,304 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $243,019.20.

Shares of NYSE SPT opened at $46.66 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

