Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €23.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.73 ($34.98).

BOSS opened at €27.34 ($32.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.15. Hugo Boss AG has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €47.09 ($55.40).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

