Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €23.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS)

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.73 ($34.98).

BOSS opened at €27.34 ($32.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.15. Hugo Boss AG has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €47.09 ($55.40).

About Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS)

