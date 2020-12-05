Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,750 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after buying an additional 2,387,554 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,583 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,963 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

