Jefferies Group LLC Sells 55,756 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 95.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,756 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 119.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

