Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $5.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

JFIN opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.97. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

