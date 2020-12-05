Joseph D’agostino Sells 31,000 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $51,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,203,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MLSS stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLSS. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

