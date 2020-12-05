JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€44.00” Price Target for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.66 ($47.84).

Shares of EPA FP opened at €37.69 ($44.34) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.48. TOTAL SE has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

