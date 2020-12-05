JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €63.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.50 ($74.71) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.29 ($80.34).

Get KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) alerts:

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €67.80 ($79.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.07. KION GROUP AG has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.