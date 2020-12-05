JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) a €8.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.18 ($10.80).

Get Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) alerts:

ETR ENI opened at €8.75 ($10.29) on Wednesday. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €14.40 ($16.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €7.23 and a 200-day moving average of €7.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion and a PE ratio of -3.21.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.