JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Treasury Wine Estates from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. Treasury Wine Estates has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

