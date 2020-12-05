Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KGSPY. Societe Generale raised shares of Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

KGSPY opened at $83.36 on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $38.99 and a 12-month high of $99.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.36.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.