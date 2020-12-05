Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kirkland’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $249.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.86. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

