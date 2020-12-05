Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of imaging products including printers, lenses, and display materials. Its technologies business is in charge of the global deployment of office equipment, centering on multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), laser printers and digital printing systems. Its optics business offers high-value-added plastic and glass molded lenses, glass substrates for hard disk drives and display materials. Its healthcare business offers digital imaging technology. Its Sensing business provides customers with the products they need for precise measurements. Industrial Inkjet business offers high-performance printheads, multi-function inks, print units for label printing, and textile printing systems. Its Planetarium business is a comprehensive manufacturer of planetariums, from development and production of planetariums and projectors to show production and theater management. Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of KNCAY stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.93. Konica Minolta has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in Office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

