Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) Given a €64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Krones AG (KRN.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €62.88 ($73.97).

ETR:KRN opened at €63.75 ($75.00) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -140.94. Krones AG has a 1-year low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a 1-year high of €75.50 ($88.82). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

