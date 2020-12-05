Lakeview Investment Group & Tr Purchases 9,000 Shares of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 9,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $57,330.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 942,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,941.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lakeview Investment Group & Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 11,500 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $69,690.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 4,200 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $26,460.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 6,704 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $40,961.44.

On Monday, November 23rd, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 13,500 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $79,245.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr purchased 5,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00.

NASDAQ TESS opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $12.26.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.30 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. Analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 52,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

