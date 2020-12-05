Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a market cap of $918.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 91.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 49.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 75.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

