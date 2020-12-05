LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LHC Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in LHC Group by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LHCG shares. UBS Group cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $200.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.96 and a 200 day moving average of $195.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

