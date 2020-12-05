Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $12.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 3.23. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

