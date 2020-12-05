Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Lifetime Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Lifetime Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.89 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 185.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 8.1% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 459.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

