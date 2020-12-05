Linda Llewelyn Sells 1,570 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $54,934.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,006.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 1st, Linda Llewelyn sold 2,242 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $81,541.54.

Shares of HCAT opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $57,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 415.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

