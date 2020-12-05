Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Linde were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Linde by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $250.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $269.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.88.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

