Lonnie Joe Boyer Acquires 10,000 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) CEO Lonnie Joe Boyer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,351.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $7.07 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $215.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.25).

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.15% of Atlas Technical Consultants at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

