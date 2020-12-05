Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.32.

Get Lumentum alerts:

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $89.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 1.08. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.29.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold L. Covert sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $368,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $907,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,287 shares of company stock worth $3,304,265 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,643,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,239,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 843,736 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Lumentum by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,941,000 after purchasing an additional 834,277 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,407,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,700,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.