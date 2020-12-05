Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUN. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.07.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$10.55 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,466,080.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

