MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.22

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.22 and last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 5336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.79.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTSI. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,875 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,905 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

