MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut MAG Silver from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.38.

MAG opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $20.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 152,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter worth about $25,000.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

