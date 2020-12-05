Martin S. Mcdermut Sells 22,022 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 22,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $47,787.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,674.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Resonant stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.88. Resonant Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

RESN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Resonant by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Resonant by 613.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 140,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

