Marybeth Carberry Sells 25,311 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Marybeth Carberry sold 25,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $55,431.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,232.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marybeth Carberry also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 17th, Marybeth Carberry sold 6,256 shares of Resonant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $14,326.24.

RESN opened at $2.19 on Friday. Resonant Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 154.07% and a negative net margin of 1,809.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RESN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 66.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 495.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit