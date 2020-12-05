Marybeth Carberry Sells 25,311 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Marybeth Carberry sold 25,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $55,431.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,232.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marybeth Carberry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Resonant alerts:

On Tuesday, November 17th, Marybeth Carberry sold 6,256 shares of Resonant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $14,326.24.

RESN opened at $2.19 on Friday. Resonant Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 154.07% and a negative net margin of 1,809.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RESN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 66.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 495.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.