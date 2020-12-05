Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MMND opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Mastermind has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.22.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients with category-leading brands. Its programs could take in various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

