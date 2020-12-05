Michael Rudolph Sells 9,000 Shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $5.40 on Friday. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 2.85.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

