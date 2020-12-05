Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $290.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $270.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $217.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $220.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $17,773,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 21,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

